Mounties are looking for two vehicles in connection with a shooting in Surrey. It's the third time in four days gunfire has erupted in the city.

Investigators were at the scene looking for evidence and documenting the scene for hours overnight in the area of 122nd St and 78th Ave. after reports of shots fired.

No victims were found but officers did find evidence that shots were fired in the area.

Investigators don't believe any homes or vehicles were hit, but believe that the incident was targeted and the people involved know each other.

Baldev Sran was in his home when shots rang out, and initially thought the noise was coming from his wife in the kitchen.

He went outside to see two or three bullet casings on the street.

"It was so loud," he said. "It is not safe. So many people walk around here."

A black SUV and silver Acura were seen leaving the area shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The latest incident comes on the heels of a string of shootings.

On Friday night, shots were fired near a busy banquet hall in Whalley where a large celebration was taking place. A black SUV was seen fleeing the area.

The evening before, Mounties swarmed a neighbourhood in the 9400-block of 130A Street after a shootout between a Honda Civic and black Cadillac Escalade.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim