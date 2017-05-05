

Surrey RCMP say they made 13 arrests and seized of several weapons as well as large quantities of drugs after executing three simultaneous search warrants at residences in the 12900-block of 108th Avenue and the 13300-block of Bentley Road.

Adam Bruce Bogart, 32, was the only suspect named by Mounties in a press release announcing the April 19 sting operation. Bogart has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm, and breach of a firearms prohibition. Three other people were also detained on outstanding warrants.

Police say they seized multiple handguns and crossbows, along with 1,100 doses of crystal meth, 400 doses of heroin/suspected fentanyl, and nine kilos of marijuana.

“The Surrey RCMP continues to monitor, arrest, and disrupt the activities of multiple priority target individuals and locations associated to the street level drug trade,” said Sgt. Marty Blais. “We are committed to taking strict enforcement action against those who prey upon the most vulnerable in our community and pose a significant threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information about possible drug operations in Surrey is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.