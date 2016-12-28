At Ecole K.B. Woodward, located in the heart of a high crime area of Whalley, it isn’t unusual to see police officers in school hallways.

But for an hour a week, Surrey Youth Officer Const. Steve Ritchie has only one concern: his “little brother," 12-year-old Amir.

Ritchie was matched with the now-Grade 7 student a year-and-a-half ago, as part of a special partnership between police and Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver.

“I think at first [Amir] was nervous because I’m a police officer in uniform coming into the school,” explained Ritchie. “But once we got past that initial breaking the ice and he opened up a bit more, he seemed quite comfortable. If not, he liked to see the reaction of the other students to the fact I’m his big brother, and ‘Oh look, I’ve got a police officer with me.’”

Ritchie and Amir spend most of their time chatting and playing cards, board games and basketball on school grounds.

“Some games I teach [Ritchie] some games and sometimes he teaches me,“ explained Amir. “He is a cool person, he’s funny and nice. I usually ask him a lot of questions, and he asks me questions too."

Elementary school students chosen for the program are often considered at-risk, facing challenges at home, showing behavioural problems in school, or simply needing friendship outside of their family network.

“The idea that a professional person who is well respected in the community is coming and spending their time makes it even more special for the students,” explained K.B. Woodward enhancement worker Jacqueline Daigneault. “That they’ve committed their time just for them.”

The police partnership was launched in the 2000s and has since grown to include 40 officers across the Lower Mainland. The partnership with Surrey RCMP’s youth unit was started in 2015.

For school staff, the benefits of mentorship are easy to see.

“Amir has grown immensely with his self-esteem. He's more confident and happy,” explained Daigneault. “It’s a huge positive in our school. Some of the students may not have a positive experience in the past with the RCMP, but this is such a positive for them. They see these people in a different light. They see them as human beings, as people that care about their community, and about the students at K.B. Woodward and I think that makes a huge impact.”

While the partnership with police is continuing to grow, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver is in urgent need of more volunteers for their regular community and school-based programs.

“The waitlist right now, I don’t even really want to say it, because it sounds discouraging,” said Valerie Lambert with Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver. “We probably have about 123 children that are waiting just to be processed into our program. So we are looking for volunteers to match them with.”

The wait for a match depends on which city the child lives in. The wait is the longest in Surrey, where there is currently a three year waitlist, and another waitlist to get onto the main waitlist.

“We have only recently become established in Surrey so I think our name is getting out there,” explains Lambert. “We haven’t quite developed the volunteer support at this point. That’s part of the reason the Surrey RCMP have stepped up to the plate. Because they recognize this is really important to support. So what we would like is to get the word out, for every child waiting -- we need a volunteer.”

Lambert called the need for more volunteers "urgent." Big Brothers is is hoping to drum up around 100 applications around the Lower Mainland to start the new year. Their statistics indicate boys with mentors are two times less likely than boys without mentors to engage in things like bullying, fighting, lying, and cheating.

“Come and talk to us,” said Lambert. “You don’t have to be Superman. You don’t have to have special skills. You don’t have to be a child psychologist. Just somebody who is a good guy, and can pass the screening, and wants to share with their community and give back. Those are the types of people we'd like to talk to.”

Const. Ritchie says his experience with Amir has been a rewarding one. He encourages other volunteers to come forward.

“What’s positive is also hearing the feedback from the school staff that Amir’s been improving his behaviour,” said Ritchie. “It’s such a positive experience for both sides. I think its something that if you have time, or can make time, it's something that really makes a difference.”

Daigneault has seen the change mentorship can bring first-hand, in Amir and other students that are part of the Big Brothers program.

“The amount of positive that comes out of that connection. You cannot buy that,” Daigneault said. “It stays with that person forever.”

