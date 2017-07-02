A Surrey woman in kidney failure is desperately seeking a donor after finding out her husband is ineligible. She's tied her hopes to raising funds to see if her family in Mexico could help her.

Yendi Rosas Lopez is 33 and found out her kidneys were failing when she went to her doctor with swollen hands in August 2015.

Initially her doctor thought it would be arthritis. But instead, it was her kidneys. They were functioning at only 17 per cent. A year and a half later they've deteriorated to functioning at seven per cent.

Her situation took a turn for the worse two weeks ago when she found out her husband couldn't be her kidney donor, as they'd originally hoped.

"I don’t know how to feel, we lost so much time. After so much effort and hope, we are starting back from zero," her GoFundMe page reads.

Initial test results about a year ago indicated he could be her transplant donor. After a year of shedding weight for the surgery and undergoing subsequent tests, doctors alerted the family that he wasn't compatible.

Now Lopez is scared she won't get to see her kids, eight and 10, grow up.

"My kids need me," she told CTV News.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe campaign for Lopez because her other family members who might be compatible donors all live in Mexico.

Her twin brother, her sister and her father all might be able to help. But since they're living in Mexico, they need to pay at a private clinic to have the required tests done to find out if they're a match.

If one of her family members is a match, Lopez's family will have to pay the travel cost for them to come to Vancouver to have the transplant done.

"Financially it's been strenuous because her husband has been missing work to get these tests done and take care of her," said Gabriela Garcia, a family friend.

Garcia says she's witnessed Lopez's health get worse over the past year that her kidneys have been deteriorating. The two women used to go for walks together, but now they need to stop frequently for Lopez to catch her breath.

In the meantime, Lopez is reluctant to start dialysis even though her doctor says she needs it.

"I no like the dialysis because I no like my kids see me sick," she said. "I feel very sad."

But dialysis carries more risks that just looking vulnerable in front of her sons. Undergoing the procedure will make it less likely that a transplant will be successful—making the search for a compatible donor even more pressing.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro.