A body found in a Richmond park Tuesday has been identified as that of a 30-year-old man from Surrey.

Investigators said Ibrahim Amjad Ibrahim was found dead at Garden City Park shortly after 4 a.m.

Ibrahim appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday. He was known to police, and IHIT believes his death was targeted.

Officials have provided few details, but said Ibrahim had gang associations. They said it is too soon to say whether his gang ties are connected to his death.

"This is yet another life that has been lost too soon," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

"It is a reminder that if you are involved in or associated to criminal activity, then you are not immune to its inherent dangers."

The investigation is ongoing, and IHIT is working with the Richmond RCMP, forensics crews and the coroner to gather more evidence.

Anyone who was near the parking lot of the park overnight on Oct. 9 or in the early morning hours of Oct. 10 is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT). Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.