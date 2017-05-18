

Surrey Creep Catchers founder Ryan Laforge has been charged with assault and uttering threats in connection with two stings by the controversial vigilante group.

Mounties in Surrey say the first charges stem from an April 3 confrontation between Laforge and a man who has since been charged with child luring.

In the second incident, RCMP say a confrontation happened between three members of the Surrey Creep Catchers and a man believed to be involved in child luring.

Two men were taken into custody at the scene in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard: The man accused of child luring, and 37-year-old Lance Loy, who is a member of Creep Catchers.

Laforge is alleged to have fled the scene before police arrived. Both Loy and Laforge are now charged with one count of assault.

RCMP say an arrest warrant for Laforge has been issued, and Loy is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. A third suspect is being investigated in connection to the incidents.

Police are using the charges to once again remind the public that vigilantism poses "significant risks," and puts ongoing police investigations at potential risk.

“Using our highly trained investigators in a controlled environment is the best way to get dangerous offenders off our streets and ensure they are held accountable," said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

