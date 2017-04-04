

CTV Vancouver





The leader of a controversial vigilante group was arrested for allegedly assaulting the target of a sting, but insists it was "worth it."

Surrey Creep Catchers president Ryan LaForge was taken into RCMP custody Monday night after one of the group's controversial operations turned violent.

Facebook video of the incident shows LaForge confronting a man in a checkered shirt at Surrey Central Mall. Creep Catchers claims the target had tried to solicit sex with a six-year-old girl, and went to the shopping centre to discuss his plans with her mom – who was actually Nicole Hunter, a member of the vigilante group.

“Is there, like, baby oil or something for lube?” a man can be heard asking off-camera in the same video.

As the target goes to walk away, LaForge approaches him and announces he is going to make a citizen's arrest.

"The cops are coming now. If you walk away I will knock you out," a visibly angry LaForge says.

It also shows LaForge pushing the man against the wall and yelling obscenities.

The RCMP arrived shortly after, but the only person they arrested was LaForge.

The Surrey Creep Catchers president later posted a video to say he had been charged with assault and released on bail. No charges have appeared on B.C.'s online court service.

"Well, we citizen's arrested him. I got arrested and charged… but it was worth it," he says.

LaForge has prior convictions for possession, mischief, breach of probation and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Surrey Creep Catchers have refused interview requests from CTV News.

The RCMP would not confirm its officers arrested LaForge, but would say a person was taken into custody and later released while responding to a call for service on King George Blvd. which included allegations of child luring and assault.

"Surrey RCMP attended the scene and reviewed not only eye witness accounts but also video depicting some of the incident," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement emailed to CTV News.

Schumann said investigators are now looking into the allegations made by both parties, and are not in a position to further discuss the case because it is "ongoing."

The person taken into custody was released on a promise to appear, and no charges have been laid at this point, he added.

The force used the arrest to reiterate its opposition to vigilantism in the community, no matter how well-intentioned.

"Vigilantism… does not involve police, and therefore is void of ongoing safety considerations. Vigilantism is a risk to the safety of all those involved including victims, or potential victims, the alleged suspects, and/or the safety of those persons intent on broadcasting the suspected crime," Schumann said.

The Surrey Creep Catchers are currently facing two defamation lawsuits in connection with their stings.

In one suit, a 48-year-old husband and father from Campbell River says he was targeted on the group's Facebook page after posting a video criticizing their vigilantism.

Sean Smith said the group labelled him a "pedo" even though he had never been targeted by the group. The lawsuit also alleges the Facebook posts were followed up with threats and intimidation against Smith by some of Creep Catchers' 11,000 fans and members.

Peter Ferguson, who says he was targeted by the group after answering a personal ad from a poster claiming to be 19, says the group ruined his professional reputation – and personal life – after video of a sting was posted to the Creep Catchers social media page.

“One person said I should be incinerated, set on fire - the comments about me were such that I was afraid to leave the apartment," Ferguson told CTV Vancouver on March 12.

B.C’s privacy commissioner is also investigating a complaint against the Surrey Creep Catchers.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott, Nafeesa Karim and David Molko