Surrey has approved a new bylaw that gives city officials more teeth when it comes to dealing with aggressive and dangerous dogs -- before they bite.

The Animal Responsibility Bylaw, approved Monday night, is aimed at preventing dog bites, mitigating the risk to the public and promoting responsible pet ownership – and stops short of a breed ban.

Under the old city bylaw a dog would have to physically attack someone before it was deemed dangerous, but now the city can intervene "when a dog is behaving aggressively and before a dog bite or attack occurs," Manager of Bylaws Jas Rehal said in a statement.

The new bylaw comes after Mayor Linda Hepner requested staff to look into how it could modernize and update its rules when it comes to responsible pet ownership, and how it handles dangerous dogs.

Her request came after two separate attacks that injured a senior and a puppy in June 2016. In the first incident, a dog identified by Mounties as a pit bull viciously attacked a 65-year-old woman outside a convenience store, seemingly without provocation.

While the city's initial review focused on Breed Specific Legislation (BSL), more commonly referred to as “breed bans,” its analysis within the communities where BSL was implemented "found little evidence to suggest that breed bans have had a positive impact on dog attacks."

The review also found that BSL "has a tendency to compromise rather than enhance public safety" and provide "a misleading sense of security and suggest that there is a simple solution to a complex community issue."

Just how the city will determine if a dog is aggressive under the new bylaw is still unclear, and may be subjective depending on the dog and its history. Currently a dog is classified as potentially dangerous and dangerous based on the amount of times it has been impounded, if it has bitten, attacked or caused injury to someone, or if it has harassed or killed a domestic animal. Dangerous dogs must be muzzled and on-leash in public, or kept in a six-sided pen when not inside the home.

The city will now create a tiered registry of dogs – normal, aggressive, vicious and dangerous – that will help give officials tools to address "problematic" behaviour.

If a dog is classified as aggressive, vicious or dangerous, owners could be required to seek the assistance of a qualified professional dog trainer, have their pet muzzled, and provide confinement specifications and signage on their property.

Escalating license fees are also being introduced. It will cost $43 to license a "normal" altered dog, but it could cost up to $500 annually for a dangerous dog license fee.

Fees are also increasing for dogs found roaming city limits, from $200 to $300.

Owners can be fined from $200 for not posting a warning sign about a guard dog, to $1,000 for an un-muzzled dangerous dog.

Hepner says the bylaw was developed after consulting with canine experts from the BC SPCA, Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Association.