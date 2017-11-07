

CTV Vancouver





Surrey City Council unanimously approved a divisive new project on Monday that will see a two-lane road cut through Hawthorne Park.

The connector will run from the city centre to Guildford with the goal of easing traffic on 104th Avenue in preparation for the proposed LRT construction.

The city says plans for the expansion have been tabled since the 1980s, and a revised proposal minimizes the impact on the park.

Project renderings available on the City of Surrey website illustrate several new amenities for the park such as a wetland habitat for salmon rearing, more trees and additional pedestrian walkways.

The city also says park land will increase by one acre after proposed parking lot changes and potential land acquisition.

Some residents, however, still don't want it.

Earlier this year David Suzuki also lent his voice to the resistance to the new road, saying it was important for residents to assert their rights to a healthy environment.