

CTV Vancouver





Following an extremely wet April, temperatures in Metro Vancouver soared to break records Sunday and beachgoers were out in droves soaking in the rays.

The temperature at the Vancouver airport hit 25.5 C, breaking the old 25.0 record set in 1952. The harbour was even hotter at 27.1 C, tying the previous record set in 1983.

Jonathan Bau, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News this weather is drier and warmer than Vancouver usually sees this time of year.

“The temperatures are definitely above seasonal norms,” he said. “Usually May into June we’re looking at cold low season. Typically we’re looking at showery type precipitation and cooler temperatures just before the start of the summer season.”

This unseasonably warm weather comes after the fourth wettest April on record for Vancouver.