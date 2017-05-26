

A young woman who thrust herself into traffic minutes after a psychiatrist discharged her from Surrey Memorial Hospital has filed a complaint arguing she was sent away too soon.

Alysha Gill told CTV News she was struggling with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts when her mother called paramedics to take her to the hospital’s emergency department on March 20.

“Mentally, I felt like I was having a breakdown,” the 22-year-old said.

But despite her state, Gill felt doctors weren’t taking her seriously. Shortly after she arrived, she said a psychiatrist informed her she was being discharged.

“I said, would it be OK with you if I hurt myself?” Gill recalled. “His answer to me was, it’s your decision. So that really, really hurt. At that point I lost faith in our healthcare system.”

Not long after, the young woman jumped into traffic on the busy King George Boulevard, directly in front of the hospital. A car struck her, breaking her arm and hurting her back.

She has since filed a complaint with Fraser Health alleging she was discharged too quickly, and she’s also considering legal action.

Health officials have already reviewed what happened, and said they’re working with Gill and her family to ensure she gets the care she needs.

Spokesperson Tasleem Juma said while she can’t comment on the specifics of the case for privacy reasons, there is a protocol in place for handling similar patients.

“There is always a very thorough assessment by a psychiatrist. Often it’s in consultation with their community doctor or health care provider,” spokeswoman Tasleem Juma said.

Gill’s story isn’t unique; last year, Jenny Ingraham attempted suicide the day after she was discharged from Royal Columbian Hospital’s psychiatric ward. (LINK)

She, too, went public to give a voice to others in crisis.

“I think God put me through this to help other people,” Gill said. “That’s why I’m still here.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim