An issue with a BC Hydro substation has cut off power to thousands of people in North Vancouver.

The utility provider said an issue at the Capilano substation resulted in an outage affecting 12,000 of its customers.

The outage was first reported around 11:15 a.m., and was caused by a short circuit in the control room. The substation's roof was being maintained, and water got in to the control room. The short caused the lines that come into the station to trip, BC Hydro's Mora Scott said.

As crews work with an engineering team to come up with a solution, the lines from the Capilano substation have been connected to two others in North Vancouver to provide power to affected customers.

Scott said power would be restored to thousands of customers in 20 minute increments, and the lights were back on for all but 2,000 by 4 p.m. Updates are being posted on the BC Hydro website.

Some of the affected customers were students at Handsworth Secondary, who were in the dark for more than two hours before administrators told them to go home. Parents are advised to watch the school district's website for updates.