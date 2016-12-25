A special weather statement is in effect for B.C.'s South Coast Sunday morning, with Environment Canada advising strong winds and snowfall are on the way.

The agency says "a deep trough" over the Pacific will approach B.C.'s north coast Sunday night, progressing southeast on Monday.

Strong southerly winds are anticipated to pick up Monday, with winds strongest in the Strait of Georgia area.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected to begin Monday morning and continue through the night for inland sections of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada.

This will eventually change to rain, although the snow will linger over areas of higher terrain.

The City of Vancouver issued a statement Sunday afternoon, saying that crews would be working through the night with salters and plowers to prepare for the winter weather.

Additional crews were scheduled to begin their shifts early Monday morning, with more staff starting at 7 a.m.

The City also issued a reminder that all Vancouver property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off of sidewalks by of their property by 10 a.m. the morning after a snowfall.