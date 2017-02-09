

The Canadian Press





Winter storm warnings remain in effect across much of southern B.C., especially on mountain passes, as wintry weather continues to hammer parts of the province.

Across the Victoria and Greater Vancouver areas, overnight snow has switched to freezing rain, making conditions slushy and extremely slippery.

Emergency officials are warning travellers to stay off Highway 1 between Langley and Hope because of the flooded and freezing conditions, while sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton are closed due to avalanche risk.

As much as 70 centimetres of snow has blanketed the Coquihalla Summit while a further 20 centimetres of snow is expected on the Sea-to-Sky north of Squamish before as much as 30 millimetres of rain is forecast to arrive later today.

School closures

The aftermath of the latest nasty storm has prompted another round of school closures.

Students in the Surrey, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the Fraser Cascades school districts have another snow day as icy roads make it too dangerous to get to class.

On Vancouver Island, the Cowichan School District has cancelled classes and the University of the Fraser Valley has also cancelled all morning and afternoon classes today.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro says its crews are racing to repair power lines brought down by ice and snow, with as many as 26-thousand customers affected from Vancouver Island to the southern Interior -- half of them on the southern part of the Island.