A driver who stole a pumping truck rammed it through gates and parked cars before slamming it into a Langley car dealership Wednesday morning, setting the business on fire, authorities said.

The driver fled – leaving the fire crews to clean up the mess at the Vancouver Auto Liquidation Centre on the Langley Bypass, and shutting the key commuter route for hours. It opened around 8 a.m.

“When crews arrived they found the truck was on fire but it had spread to the rest of the building,” said Langley City Fire Chief Rory Thompson.

“We immediately raised it to a third alarm, calling in firefighters from the township,” he said. “The roof has come down in the main section of the building.”

The truck bore the markings of Super Save Group, a Langley Hydro-Vac company with its headquarters about five minutes east on the Langley Bypass.

When the truck arrived at the Vancouver Auto Liquidation Centre, it rammed into the gates of the compound and pushed the cars for sale out of its way before hitting the building.

“Early indications are that one person was seen fleeing from the truck,” said Langley RCMP Sgt. Alex Mulvihill. “No idea what their motivation was. They didn’t stick around to tell us.”

Police are hunting for the driver now. There’s extensive damage to the building and to the truck.

The fire was initially reported around 2:45 a.m., More than 30 firefighters were on scene throughout the morning.