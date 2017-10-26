

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for information on a stolen Honda Civic they believe was used in a drive-by shooting in East Vancouver over the summer.

The silver-coloured vehicle was found abandoned on the Hastings Street exit of Highway 1 with serious front-end damage and the front driver's side tire missing the night of Aug. 29.

Investigators have since determined the Civic was stolen, and likely involved in a shooting that targeted a home near Rupert Street and Grandview Highway around 11:30 the same night.

Const. Jason Doucette said police are hoping to speak to anyone who saw the Civic in the area around that time.

"Based on the obvious damage, we are confident that someone will remember seeing this vehicle," Doucette said in a news release. "We would like to hear from additional witnesses who may have seen this car being driven, or people walking away from it."

No one was injured in the shooting, but police are still concerned by the reckless display of public violence.

The Civic is described as an older model with two doors. Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants the night of Aug. 29 is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.