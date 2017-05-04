

There was a chaotic scene outside Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday after an ambulance was stolen and taken on a wild ride through the neighbourhood.

The advanced life support ambulance was parked outside the Emergency Department entrance just off 10th Avenue when someone hopped into the driver’s seat and started driving it down the block.

Witnesses said a second ambulance gave chase as the vehicle turned onto Heather Street, a busy bike route.

Nate Russell, a lawyer who was cycling home at the time, said he saw the vehicle jump the curb, drive over a lawn and start coming right at him.

"I've never chased ambulances but now I can say they chased me, I guess," he said.

Russell said it took a moment to process the bizarre incident unfolding just down the street.

"I heard this big crunch like a car accident right behind, and I look behind and there's an ambulance careening off the road," Russell said.

"When it came back onto the road after crashing through the trees and the shrubs, that's when I said I've got to get out of here."

Police cruisers and the second ambulance eventually managed to box the stolen vehicle in near 10th Avenue and Oak Street, just metres away from the lot it was taken from.

Officers smashed out a passenger window and fired a beanbag round at the driver. Const. Randy Fincham told CTV News the 59-year-old suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital before being taken into police custody.

The unnamed suspect is facing charges of theft of an automobile over $5,000, hit-and-run, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisiting arrest, Fincham said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure