Officials have extended a province-wide state of emergency for a third time over what they’re calling the British Columbia’s worst wildfire season on record.

The measure is set to last until at least the end of the day on Sept. 1, 2017.

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety released a statement saying the measure ensures that federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated way to respond to the wildfires.

The state of emergency was first declared in July. Premier John Horgan extended the state of emergency for the first time on July 19 and for a second time on Aug. 4. Before Friday’s announcement, it was set to expire on Friday Aug. 18.

As of Friday morning, there were 138 wildfires burning in B.C. with 27 evacuation orders affecting about 4,400 people. Another 20,700 people were also on evacuation alert.

Since April 1, wildfires have scorched about 9,000 square kilometres of B.C.’s timber, bush and grasslands.

