Police say employees at a wave pool in Surrey gave medical care to a man suffering from multiple stab wounds Sunday afternoon.

According to Surrey RCMP, the man ran into the Newton Recreation Centre, located on 72 Avenue near King George Boulevard, at about 3 p.m. after being attacked on the other side of the street.

First responders arrived shortly after and transported the man to hospital. He is expected to survive.

Mounties are looking for two suspects in connection with the incident.

Investigators are not sure if the victim knew his attackers prior to the stabbing.