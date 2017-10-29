

The Whitecaps' advance through the MLS playoffs has proven to be a win for both fans and local businesses.

The Sport Gallery on Granville Island stocks a wide variety of sportswear, but store manager James Siddall says they're sold out of Whitecaps merchandise.

"Everything moved really quickly since the Whitecaps started getting on that win streak toward the end of the season," he told CTV News.

At the store they're proud of a special Whitecaps jersey that's a recreation of the one from the late 1970s that they make in Europe. But if you want to get one, you'll have to join the waiting list.

"The Lions didn't make the playoffs for the first time in 20 years and the Canucks are rebuilding," he said. "I think Vancouver likes a winner."

Siddall says the Toronto FC also doing well is making people excited about the possibility of an all-Canadian final.

Local bars were also full with excited fans ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Seattle Sounders.

Doolin's Pub has been standing room only with fans pregaming before heading to the stadium. General manager Barry Walsh says the Whitecaps being in the playoffs always kicks up business.

"It just gets bigger and bigger the further they get," he said. "Obviously it's going to be crazy busy for this playoff run anyways."

The playoffs are also extra sweet for long-time Whitecaps fans like John Knox, vice president of the Vancouver Southsiders.

"Right now this feels like Christmas in October because Seattle is the guys we want to beat more than anybody else," he said.

The Seattle Sounders won the championships last season, and some fans are hopeful the cup will edge its way north to be taken home by Vancouver.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith