Two hikers were plucked from a mountain north of North Vancouver after reaching its summit and becoming too scared to start the trip back downhill.

The pair called for help from the 1,504-metre peak on Friday afternoon.

North Shore Rescue said they were physically OK, but had gotten scared and were unable to hike back down. An official said it happens often on the steep slope, which is easier to climb up than down.

The hikers were reached by a member of the rescue group, attached to a long line and hauled back to safety.