Mounties are investigating whether speed or alcohol played a role in a messy three-vehicle crash that ended with an SUV bursting into flames Tuesday night.

According to the RCMP, a grey Toyota 4Runner was heading down 64th Avenue around 8 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a black Chrysler 300.

The impact sent the Toyota veering off the road, where it rolled over into the front yard of a home and caught fire. The 22-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Mounties said the Chrysler continued down the street until it crashed into a third vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, that was being driven by a 42-year-old woman.

All of the drivers stayed at the scene.

Surrey RCMP said the crashes are still under investigation, and speed and alcohol have not been ruled as out as possible contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Surrey detachment or Crime Stoppers.