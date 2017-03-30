

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A special prosecutor has been appointed to provide legal advice to the RCMP over possible violations of British Columbia's Elections Act.

A statement from the B.C. Criminal Justice Branch says David Butcher's appointment is in the public interest and he'll help the Mounties with legal advice in an investigation into contributions made to B.C.'s political parties.

The B.C. Liberal Party said last week that it found 43 indirect political donations worth almost $93,000 and that it planned to reimburse the money.

The party's Emile Scheffel said personal credit cards were used on behalf of an organization and that money was then paid back by the group they represented.

The Election Act prohibits indirect contributions to political parties.

Earlier this month, an NDP spokesman said the party found two errors amounting to less than $9,000 when in reviewed donations over four years, while four other errors were being repaid or reviewed.