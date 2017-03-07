

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Park Board has denied a special events permit to the annual 4/20 marijuana rally Sunset Beach, but it's likely the "smoke in" will go ahead without permission.

The 2016 unsanctioned event at the waterfront beach attracted more than 25,000 people. It was moved from its previous location at the Vancouver Art Gallery downtown over potential safety concerns.

Vancouver Coastal Health said 16 patients were treated in hospital that day, all for minor ailments.

Commissioners voted 4-to-3 to reject the permit application for the 2017 event, saying it would send the wrong message if it allowed a celebration of what is still an illegal substance in Canada.

It was argued a permit might give the park board more control over the event, but they voted to deny the application.

Outspoken advocate Dana Larsen said the decision has less to do about Sunset Beach and more about shutting out people who partake in marijuana.

"It's about prejudice against cannabis users and wanting to keep us out of from all parks," he said.

"If only we were drinking alcohol inside of smoking cannabis we would get a permit like that."

The board admits even though it refused the permit, it likely won't stop demonstrators from using the beach for the massive event.