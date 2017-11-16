Mounties are investigating the cause of a serious crash in South Surrey that may have caused life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at about 12:21 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive, RCMP said.

First responders arrived to find a white Kia that had crashed into a median. On the other side of the intersection, a Jaguar and a Jeep were also damaged.

Two people had to be extracted from their vehicle because they were trapped.

A total of four people were injured in the collision. One was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and while police have not provided specific details, the injuries to the other three are considered not life threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but so far police believe a vehicle ran a red light. They are investigating for possible impairment or distraction, and remained at the scene nearly eight hours after they were first called to the area.

As Mounties investigated, the east and westbound lanes of 24 Avenue were closed between the Highway 99 overpass and 160 Street. Croydon Drive was also closed to traffic.

Tow trucks arrived shortly before 8:30 a.m. and cleared the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers to leave tips anonymously.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim