

CTV Vancouver





Fire crews are entering their second day trying to gain control of a blaze that's destroyed at least one home south of Penticton, B.C.

The fire, which was initially reported Tuesday afternoon, is burning on a hillside in the area of Ponderosa Point, in the 1,200-person community of Kaleden located in the South Okanagan.

It grew from less than one hectare to over 6.5 hectares within a few hours, prompting a large part of the community to be evacuated.

The fire chief, Denis Gaudry, said the blaze was first reported as a single tree on fire, at around 3:45 p.m., but that the flames quickly spread with help from the wind.

He said a firefighter was injured, but was treated by the BC Ambulance Service and has since returned to duty.

A total of 18 properties are under mandatory evacuation order, which impacts around 100 people. Those residents had no choice but to leave their home Tuesday and still haven't been allowed back. Another 165 properties are currently under an evacuation alert, which means they must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Gaudry told residents to be ready to get out – and potentially stay out of their homes – with just 10 minutes notice.

The fire is currently considered "held," which means it's not expected to grow with the current resources and crews on scene and under similar weather conditions.

But Gaudry said hot spots are a major issue in the tinder dry conditions, and the blaze could flare up at any time.

Adding to the problem is wind in the region: If that picks up, all bets are off, he added.

A fire official said the fire was most likely human caused, because there had not been any lightning in the area at the time.

A command centre has been set up at the fire hall for those in need of emergency services. Evacuees have been asked to register at the community centre on Power Street, and anyone impacted can call 205-809-6561 for directions to a reception centre set up by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.