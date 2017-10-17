

CTV Vancouver





Certain farm-raised Pacific oysters have been recalled due to a biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the products were processed by two Richmond companies, Union Bay Seafood and Albion Farms and Fisheries, and sold between Oct. 9 and 16.

They were distributed in B.C., Alberta and Quebec, and possibly elsewhere in Canada, according to officials.

The Union Bay oysters were sold under lot number 20171010NWAQ, while the Albion Farms oysters were sold under number 87606.

Anyone who thinks they have become sick from eating recalled oysters is advised to contact a doctor.

Paralytic shellfish toxins, which can be found in oysters, clams, scallops, mussels and cockles, can cause poisoning that in severe cases can lead to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and even death.

Normal symptoms include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing for up to 10 hours after eating the seafood.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with Pacific oysters from Union Bay or Albion Farms, but the CFIA urged people to check their homes or businesses for recalled products and to throw them out or return them to the store if found.

For more information, visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall website.