

CTV Vancouver





The storm pounding rain on much of B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday prompted the closure of a North Shore ski hill and put one other on standby.

Mount Seymour announced it would be closed for the day because of "inclement weather," but expected to re-open Thursday.

Grouse Mountain said because of the weather and high winds its downhill and outdoor areas are on standby for the remainder of the day. Its Skyride and chalet facilities will stay open.

Morning snow school lessons were cancelled, and those who have booked afternoon or evening lessons are asked to contact guest services before heading uphill.

Cypress Mountain said it would stay open, and it expected the wet weather could change to snow later this evening.

"Get your Gore-tex on," it warned skiers on its website.

A rainfall warning was in effect for the region overnight, with up to 50 mm of rain forecast for the North Shore, Tri-Cities and eastward towards Mission.

Localized flooding, flash flooding and pooling water could be expected, according to Environment Canada.

Though crews will be working to prevent flooding where possible, residents are urged to clear away drains in their area.

Environment Canada said the rising temperatures are the result of mild Pacific air blowing over from the Philippines, replacing the arctic winds that chilled the South Coast for weeks.

Apart from bringing back the rains, the warmth has also hiked the avalanche risks in parts of B.C., prompting another warning for hikers and snowmobilers.

Avalanche Canada said the risk is high along the Sea-to-Sky corridor through Whistler, and considerable at the alpine level of the North Shore Mountains.

There are also unusual conditions from the Rockies to the Columbias and the Interior northwestern mountains.

Anyone heading out in the backcountry is urged to check conditions and exercise caution.