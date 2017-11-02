

The Canadian Press





Wintry weather is already causing problems on a major B.C. highway as snow warnings are in effect across much of the central and southern Interior.

Drive BC says Highway 5, the Coquihalla, southbound, is closed just south of Merritt because of a collision and traffic cameras show that section of the route is covered with snow.

An Arctic front is pushing cold air south and Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on mountain passes and other areas of the Interior.

Snow could also reach Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley late today or early tomorrow, with higher elevations around Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island -- such as Burnaby Mountain or the Malahat Highway -- also due for their first pre-winter flakes.