

The Canadian Press





Travellers whose route will take them over most mountain passes in B.C. today should ensure their vehicle is ready to battle the elements.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for several regions around the province, including the Sea-To-Sky Highway to Whistler, the Coquihalla Highway and the Rogers Pass in east-central B.C.

Accumulations of about 15 centimetres are expected, but amounts up to 20 centimetres are forecast for the Whistler route.

Vancouver could also see a return to wintry weather this weekend, with the chance of another snowfall on Saturday, but no warning has been issued for the city.