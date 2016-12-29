Snowfall warnings issued for Sea-to-Sky and Coquihalla highways
Snow blankets the Sea-to-Sky Highway in this Jan. 4, 2015 file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 9:01AM PST
Travellers whose route will take them over most mountain passes in B.C. today should ensure their vehicle is ready to battle the elements.
Snowfall warnings have been issued for several regions around the province, including the Sea-To-Sky Highway to Whistler, the Coquihalla Highway and the Rogers Pass in east-central B.C.
Accumulations of about 15 centimetres are expected, but amounts up to 20 centimetres are forecast for the Whistler route.
Vancouver could also see a return to wintry weather this weekend, with the chance of another snowfall on Saturday, but no warning has been issued for the city.
This is the reason for the snow tire check. Winter driving conditions between Squamish and Whistler. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/PjJIZqXOnq— Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) December 29, 2016