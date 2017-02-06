Snowfall warnings are in effect throughout much of B.C.’s South Coast as the region continues to be pummeled with record-breaking snowfall.

And it’s not over yet: Environment Canada is forecasting another five centimetres for Metro Vancouver and up to 10 for the Fraser Valley, with the exact amount depending on the region.

Get the latest updates from Environment Canada

The agency says “bands of snow rotating around a low pressure system off the coast” are streaming in, affecting the Sunshine Coast and Southern Vancouver Island in addition to the Lower Mainland.

All the snow has forced closures of public schools in Surrey, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Langley, Mission, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, as well as campuses of the University of the Fraser Valley, while buses in the Southeast Kootenay School District are not running but schools are open.

School staff say this was the first time in more than two decades all 125 buildings in Surrey, the province's largest school district, have been closed due to snow.

It was not immediately clear if schools would re-open on Tuesday.

For the first time in more than two decades—all 125 buildings in #Surrey, the province's largest school district, are closed due to snow. pic.twitter.com/xQWxRadKWL — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) February 6, 2017

Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Hay says a new record was set at Vancouver's airport Friday, when 12 centimetres fell, beating the record of 10.7 centimetres set in 1946.

The Fraser Valley has been hit the hardest: In Abbotsford, 20 centimetres fell Saturday, demolishing 1957's tally of 7.6 centimetres. More than 80 centimetres has blanketed the Chilliwack region since Friday.

Police are warning drivers to stay out of the Sumas Flats area east of Whatcom Road and north of Vye Road because of blowing snow and white conditions.

"It essentially buried about eight different vehicles and so ourselves and thankfully some locals there with their farm equipment were able to dig out about 20 individuals who had become stuck in the snow,” said Const. Ian MacDonald.

The snowfall has also led to a spike in calls to ICBC.

The claim centre receives about 2,800 calls on an average weekday, but during Friday’s snowfall they had more than 5,000 – and calls jumped 59 per cent on Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press