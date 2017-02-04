

A snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver was lifted Saturday morning, but one is still in effect for the Fraser Valley with 10 to 15 more centimetres forecasted.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Environment Canada said more than 38 centimetres had already fallen at Abbotsford Airport.

Special weather statements are still in effect for Whistler, Howe Sound, and Inland Vancouver Island with more snow anticipated.

Wet flurries continued to fall in Metro Vancouver for much of Saturday, and periods of snow were forecasted for Sunday and early next week.

The City of Vancouver said they prepared for the snowfall for days, and major routes were the priority. Residents are being urged to clear their sidewalks, or call the Snow Angel program if assistance is needed.

The snowfall also cut power to approximately 30,000 homes at its peak throughout the Lower Mainland, Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, and North Vancouver Island regions. By Saturday evening more than 6,400 people were still without power across the province.

"We currently have about 30 crews on Vancouver Island and about 20 crews in the Lower Mainland working right now to restore power,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino.

“We are also bringing in crews from the Southern Interior to help with the restoration efforts in preparation for the snowfall in the Fraser Valley."

TransLink reported delays on Friday, noting this was expected to continue while winter weather lasted and customers should allow for extra travel time. HandyDART was operating on essential services only, and some SkyTrain delays were reported on Expo and Millenium Lines.

“Yesterday was certainly a pretty tough day,” said Chris Bryan of TransLink. “We had rush hour and changing conditions and a lot of really bad roads and really rough conditions on the roads, so our customers had a lot of waits."

The Alex Fraser Bridge northbound was closed for most of Saturday afternoon, because of slushy snow falling from the bridge’s cables.

The 28th annual Pacific Road Runners First Half Marathon was supposed to be held on Sunday along Stanley Park’s seawall, but was cancelled due to snowy weather.

“It is with deep disappointment that Pacific Road Runners has made the decision to cancel this year’s race due to the weather,” Race Director Terry Bushnell said in a Facebook statement.

“Two of our committee members inspected the seawall early this morning and reported back. It was obvious that it makes no sense to continue with the race.”

This was the first time in the race’s 28-year history that the event was cancelled.

#BCHWY91 #AlexFraserBridge NB is going to be CLOSED due to winter conditions. Please use alternate route. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2017

Snowfall warnings are still in effect for the Fraser Valley, Whistler, How Sound, and Inland Vancouver Island.