Updated story: Environment Canada has called off the snowfall warning for B.C.'s Fraser Valley, and no weather alerts are currently in effect for the region.

Previous story: Fraser Valley residents may be in for a White Christmas, as forecasters predict a low pressure system will usher in flurries.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for B.C.'s Fraser Valley west Friday, saying between five to 10 centimetres of snow could hit the region, including Abbotsford and Langley.

Rain in the morning was expected to change to snowfall as a low pressure centre over northwest Oregon tracked towards B.C.'s southwest Interior.

The agency said drivers should prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Snowfall was also being reported in parts of Surrey, White Rock and Maple Ridge.