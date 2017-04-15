

World class ski hills are a short drive away for people living in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, but the cost of lessons, lift tickets and gear still keeps them out of reach for many families.

That's where Snowboarders without Borders comes in.

The new initiative was set up to give underprivileged kids the chance to take advantage of the majestic mountains in their own backyard, through a sport that's simply too pricy for some household budgets.

One group hit the slopes on Mount Seymour on Saturday, just a few weeks after organizers Montana Radok first came up with the idea.

"I wanted to get a group of kids on the hill who don't normally have access because of financial barriers or other ways that life shows up," Radok said.

"Having kids have an outlet for self-expression, creativity, finding a sense of purpose in something they do is just so important. As someone who's been doing it for 24 years, I thought it was time for me to actually take action and give that back to somebody else."

The project was made possible with the help of the ski hill, some donors and local Big Brothers and Big Sisters organizations.

"It's pretty amazing because snowboarding is pretty expensive," said Sabrina Feng, a Big Sister. "For people who can't really afford it, this is wonderful."

Kids and their mentors alike were treated to a day on Seymour that included lessons. Though most of them took some tumbles learning the ropes, the fresh powder made for great conditions and a memorable day.

Some had never snowboarded in their lives. Others, like 16-year-old Rosanna Dunn, had been on a board before, but not for a very long time.

"Been looking forward to this day for a while," Dunn said. "I've learned a few things; keeping my balance pretty good."

To learn more about Snowboarders without Boarders or to donate to the program, visit its website.

