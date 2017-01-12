

An Australian snowboarder survived a hair-raising few moments in B.C. when he got caught up in an avalanche.

Tom Oye, who now lives in Whistler, was boarding on the side of a mountain when the snow cracked beneath him.

The 29-year-old says he managed to stay on top of the massive slide of snow by activating a special inflatable backpack. His family in Australia bought it for him during a recent trip home.

Oye wasn't hurt in the incident -- and his family says he will likely be back on the slopes before long.

The entire ordeal was captured on camera and posted to Oye's Facebook page. It has been viewed more than two million times since it was posted Wednesday.