The mayor of Vancouver promised that crews were out in "full force" as the city struggled under a snowfall warning.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow was forecast to hit B.C.'s South Coast by Saturday.

Transit started experiencing headaches Friday morning as the white stuff started sticking on the roads.

The 99B-Line, the main route connecting Commercial Drive SkyTrain to UBC, was experiencing delays.

Riders reported that buses were sliding and skidding out on the route on Broadway near MacDonald Street, and struggling up the hill near the Fraser Street stop.

In downtown Vancouver, at least six buses were pulled off to the side of Robson Street after experiencing issues navigating the hill incline.

Drivers experienced weather-related slowdowns across Vancouver and the North Shore. A Google traffic snapshot at 9 a.m. showed congestion on virtually all major routes.

Mayor Gregor Robertson issued a message on Twitter saying city crews were out salting and clearing major roads, bus stops, schools and emergency routes.

He urged people experiencing snow and ice problems to call 311.

More on Environment Canada's public weather alerts for British Columbia

More to come…