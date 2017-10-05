Smoke from a fire sparked Wednesday morning in Richmond, B.C. was setting off alarms the next day in Burnaby.

The fire began around 6:30 a.m. at a farm near No. 8 and River roads, in a large pile of agricultural waste.

Richmond Fire-Rescue officials said large compost heaps occasionally combust because of all the materials in them. The decomposition process causes the materials to self-heat to a temperature high enough to start a fire.

In this case, the fire was sparked in the middle of a field away from all buildings, so firefighters brought the blaze under control then handed the fight back to farm staff.

Crews instructed farmers on how to pull the pile apart, putting out flames as they appear, and have been providing guidance to staff.

While the fire itself is contained, a massive plume of smoke rising from the heap has spread to nearby cities.

Burnaby firefighters said they've received several calls from residents concerned about a possible fire, and that the smoke is so thick in some areas that it's set off smoke detectors.

Smoke was also visible in parts of Vancouver, Richmond Fire-Rescue said.

Officials estimated a large part of the fire would be out by the evening, and that the smoke should subside Friday. Sprinklers will be run in the area overnight to keep the pile damp.

The pile contained cuttings from different plants including hay and cranberry shrubs – nothing that could cause respiratory issues for those nearby.

Metro Vancouver is monitoring the situation, but said Thursday afternoon it had no plans to send out an air quality advisory or alert.