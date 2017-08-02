

CTV Vancouver





The dense and heavy smoke that's blown into Metro Vancouver from wildfires in the province's Interior is expected to continue until the heat wave on the coast dissipates.

For the second day in a row, the haze settled over the region is shrouding the tops of the North Shore mountains and obscuring parts of the skyline.

The Air Quality Health Index for the area was calculated at a seven out of 10 Wednesday morning, which poses a “high” health risk, according to Environment Canada.

Both the agency and Metro Vancouver have issued air quality statements for the region, saying residents will likely be able to smell the smoke in the air.

The latest advisory, issued Wednesday morning, covers Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Delta and the North Shore, including North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

The warning accompanies a heat wave on B.C.'s South Coast that is expected to continue to build through the weekend.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures could soar into the mid to upper 30s thorugh Friday over the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island.

Several temperature records could be shattered, it says.

The wildfire smoke arriving from the B.C. Interior is complicating the agency's forecasting because smoke inhibits the transmission of sunlight and can actually lower daytime temperatures.

"The extent and concentration of wildfire smoke this week will be difficult to predict and will be the wildcard factor in determining whether record temperatures are achieved," the advisory reads.

Officials are advising affected residents about the very fine particles in the smoke, saying it can aggravate existing lung and heart conditions when inhaled.

The populations most at risk include those with chronic medical conditions, the very young and old, and pregnant women.

People are urged to drink plenty of water, stay cool and hydrated and seek medical attention if they experience any physical symptoms.

“For the times when the level's going to be the highest, try to find a place like a shopping centre or another building that has its own filtration system, just for those most high-risk times," said Chris Carlston of the UBC Department of Medicine.

The smoke over the region is so prominent it can be seen from space.

Images captured by NASA's Aqua satellite tracked the smoke's path towards the coast.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure