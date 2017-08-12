

CTV Vancouver





A fire broke out at a wharf near the water in Steveston Saturday evening.

People starting noticing the smoke around 5:30 and posted pictures of it on social media.

Fire crews fought the flames and pluming smoke from the dock as well as from boats in the water.

According to the Steveston Harbour Authority, the fire started on a commercial dock and spread to a storage locker shed. Most of the smoke came from a structure on the Steveston wharf at the foot of Trites Road.

CTV has reached out to the Richmond Fire-Rescue for more details.

