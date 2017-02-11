With a provincial election three months away, it’s no surprise the Liberal government would start pushing “good news” funding announcements to gain some positive headlines. But today’s announcement in North Vancouver is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Flanked by members of North Shore Rescue, the BC Search and Rescue Association, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, the Volunteer Firefighters’ Association and three other MLAs, Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness Naomi Yamamoto thanked volunteers for their tireless efforts around the province – and offered a modest financial incentive.

"As a part of our 2017 balanced budget, we are providing a new tax credit to those volunteers who serve their communities in search and rescue teams and volunteer fire departments," she announced.

"Combined with the federal and provincial tax credit they will get up to $600."

But B.C.’s contribution is a fraction of Ottawa’s. Currently, the federal government allows tax credits up to $450. The provincial component announced at that press conference is just $151.80 per person, for those volunteering a minimum 200 hours per year – which works out to less than $1 for each hour volunteered.

Victoria is setting aside $1-million for the approximately 8,000 volunteer responders eligible for the tax break.

Attendees were diplomatic and appreciative of what they all called a token gesture.

"It's not going to pay for thousands of dollars’ worth of gear [volunteers buy on their own], however it's a recognition of the service our volunteers provide to the province," said BC Search and Rescue Association Vice President Colin Wiebe.

Both he and Doug Pope, who spoke on behalf of North Shore Rescue, emphasized what they really want is a commitment in response to a formal submission in 2015 asking the province for an Alternative Support Model for the search and rescue community.

"Right now we still don't have enough money to keep us going on a yearly secure basis," said Pope.

Volunteer rescue organizations around the province have to apply for gaming grants and other government funding sources, including a one-time $10-million fund, that requires a lot of paperwork to secure. The majority of the money for equipment and the annual operating budget comes from time-consuming fundraising efforts in their communities.

Wiebe points out the province reimburses volunteers for things like meals, gas to drive to rescues, and covers insurance and WCB costs, something few other provinces or states do. Helicopter time for rescues is also covered by the Provincial Emergency Program.

“We do more search and rescue calls in B.C. than the rest of Canada combined," he pointed out.

Weibe is opposed to the formation of a paid rescue force, or even an honorarium for rescue missions, insisting the volunteer model works.

But North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks renewed the idea of a professional rescue force in August 2016 after his volunteers were faced with a record number of rescues and exhausted volunteers. The men and women on his team work full-time jobs ranging from nursing to office work to firefighting and have major disruptions to their family lives when the urgent call comes for a rescue.

Yamamoto shot down the idea when asked by CTV News.

"We're not considering professionalizing search and rescue in British Columbia and I'm not sure why we want to change one of the best search and rescue models in the country," she said.

The volunteers beg to differ. They’re renewing their calls for stable, predictable funding, rather than a tax break no one asked for.

“This announcement came as a bit of a surprise to us,” Bob Stephens, Volunteer Firefighters Association President, said at the press conference.

“But a very pleasant surprise.”

A better surprise would be the kind of funding that volunteer rescuers have been asking for to carry out what many British Columbians consider an essential, life-saving service.