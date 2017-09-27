

CTV Vancouver





Update: Service is running normally again on the Expo SkyTrain Line, but TransLink warns it could take a while for crowds to clear out.

More to come...

Previous story: TransLink is warning some SkyTrain passengers to expect delays as crews deal with an issue on the tracks.

The problem is affecting the Expo Line between Stadium-Chinatown Station and Commercial-Broadway Station, according to the transit provider.

Passengers heading past either stop have to get off and transfer to a shuttle train that's been set up between them.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and apologize for this inconvenience," TransLink said in a statement.

The issue has caused large crowds to form at SkyTrain stations, causing frustration among some riders. One man was seen swearing at an attendant who was trying to explain the situation.

TransLink recommends anyone trying to avoid the delays plot a different route using its online trip planner. A bus bridge has also been set up to transport people from Waterfront Station to Commercial-Broadway.

The Canada Line and Millennium Line are running normally.