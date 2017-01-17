Metro Vancouver commuters who rely on transit will have an easier time getting around with the launch of the first phase of a decade-long transit improvement plan.

Politicians from all levels of government were present Tuesday for the official rollout of a plan meant to increase transit service across the region.

Commuters taking the Expo and Millennium lines will now notice a longer peak service period, and those who use the SeaBus will note that the ferries now run every 15 minutes even on Sundays and holidays.

"This will mean shorter waiting times and more options for our customers travelling during some of the busiest times of the day," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said of the updates.

He added that more service upgrades can be expected through the rest of 2017 and into 2018 to "help relieve congestion, to help relieve crowding and ultimately to provide more and better opportunities to the travelling public.

The increases in service are part of a $2 billion investment into transit and road improvements that was approved by Metro Vancouver mayors in the fall, and is funded in part by the provincial and federal governments.

"This is the biggest investment since 2009… We're very excited about the improvements that are in store," said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. He said the improvements will make a difference for all communities in Metro Vancouver, not just the city itself.

"We're looking forwarded to the bus improvements as well. They’re critical for feeding into the rapid transit," he added.

Tuesday's announcement was the start of Phase One, which includes a 20 per cent increase in rail service on all lines, 10 per cent increase in bus service, and a new SeaBus vessel to improve reliability. It also includes a 15 per cent increase in HandyDART service, expansion to the Metro area's walking and cycling paths and more cash for major road repairs, expansions and maintenance.

The first phase is meant to provide relief for overcrowding on transit and congestion on major roads. As the improvements roll out, mayors and TransLink will turn their focus to the development of a plan for Phase Two.

The focus of the second half of the plan is to expand and improve transportation with key projects including the Broadway subway line, Surrey light rail and a new Pattullo Bridge. It is also expected to include more SkyTrain cars, station upgrades, expansion of bus service and HandyDART and continued road and path improvements.

Once a plan has been formulated, it will be presented to the public for input sometime this year.

A third and final phase will follow, providing further improvements to conditions of existing vehicles, stations and roadways, as well as expansion where needed. A full report on the 10-year plan is available online.