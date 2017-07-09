

The latest victim in a string of violence across the Lower Mainland is a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed early Sunday morning.

According to police, the boy had been having a verbal altercation with several other teens at a house in the 5600 block of 146th St. in Surrey. When officers arrived they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

The other teens fled the scene—police are now looking for them.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The blood soaked couch from the scene of the altercation was still visible on the back deck of a house in Surrey Sunday.

According to police, all the teens were known to each other.

