

CTV Vancouver





More than 8,500 British Columbians have been forced from their homes as the wildfire situation reaches a critical level.

The latest community affected by an evacuation order is 100 Mile House, where 1,500 residents were told to pack up and leave Sunday evening.

There are currently more than 220 wildfires burning across the province, and more than 236 square kilometres have been scorched by the flames.

"It's safe to say the majority of these fires are burning out of control," Kevin Skrepnek, chief information officer with the BC Wildfires Service, said Sunday.

John Rustand, the B.C. minister of forests, said the province is committed to contributing all available resources as "the situation has escalated."

Communities and residents will be partially helped by a recently-announced $100-million fund, which includes $600 that will be made immediately available by electronic transfer through the Red Cross to people who have registered after being forced from their homes.

Evacuees are being sent to centres in Kamloops, Williams Lake and Prince George.

More than 1,000 firefighters are currently deployed to help fight fires across B.C., and the province has asked for another 300 from other parts of Canada.

Thick smoke has made it challenging in some regions for aerial crews to figure out exactly where to drop water and fire retardant. It's also making it very difficult to estimate the size of the fires.

"It was incredibly hot and these fires grew quite quickly," CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos said of Sunday's weather.

"It's a very complex situation when you consider 19 new fires yesterday."

RCMP officers have been sent from across the province to assist with the evacuation and secure the communities affected by the fires. Those officers will spell off local officers that have been working nonstop since the state of emergency was declared.

"It's been an absolutely exhausting weekend for all the firefighting crews, police, everyone who has been working so hard since Friday," said Daflos.

Hot, dry weather expected to continue

Rustad stressed that the hot weather in the coming days means the situation could continue to grow.

"The weather situation is not favourable under current conditions," he said.

Environment Canada is forecasting several more days of record high temperatures and dry conditions; warning that the wildfire danger rating will remain high is much of southern B.C.

Officials are urging residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and contact a health care provider if you experience any difficulty breathing, chest pain or a sudden onset cough.

The province has also been in contact with Ottawa about bringing in military help.

Officials have also extended a campfire ban across most of B.C.

Anyone who sees a wildfire is urged to report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos and Breanna Karsten-Smith