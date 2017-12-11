The province has decided to continue construction on a multi-billion-dollar hydroelectric dam, despite the project being over budget and behind schedule.

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Monday that the government is opting to continue construction on the Site C dam, rather than cancel or delay it.

The dam was initially estimated to cost $8.3 billion, but Horgan announced that the latest estimate puts the total at $10.7 billion.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly. Original article follows.

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce whether his government will continue or cancel construction on the partially built Site C dam on Monday.

The B.C. Utilities Commission review said the dam is over budget and behind schedule, and said it believes focusing on viable alternative sources like wind and geothermal energy would provide similar benefits at an equal or lower cost.

The NDP campaigned on having the project reviewed, a practice that was once standard in B.C. before the Liberals' clean energy laws allowed some projects to bypass review.

With files from The Canadian Press