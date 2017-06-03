

Vancouver police have closed the entrance to Granville Island to cars after a sinkhole appeared underneath the Granville Street Bridge Saturday morning.

The sinkhole looks to be about 30 feet wide. Police and city crews are on scene to begin repairs to “some sort of waterline break,” Cst. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News.

Vehicles are being allowed off the island, but no cars can enter the island. Pedestrians and cyclists can come and go as usual.

“There will continue to be traffic disruptions around Granville Island until further notice,” Cst. Doucette said. “We are encouraging visitors to take transit, park off site and walk, or ride their bikes onto the Island while the restrictions are in place.”

Water suddenly started quickly filling up the hole #yvr. pic.twitter.com/wN6GmkRLf1 — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) June 3, 2017

