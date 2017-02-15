

CTV Vancouver





A single lane of Highway 1 reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a rockslide brought a section north of Hope to a standstill.

The lanes were blocked by rocks, mud and debris on Tuesday night just east of Yale Tunnel.

No one was injured in the slide, but several vehicles were stranded on the south side and had to return to Hope to find another route. A Greyound bus with 21 passengers was stuck for hours on a stretch of road that was too narrow to allow the vehicle to turn around.

For hours, the only road traffic allowed through the route cutting through the Fraser Canyon were dump trucks piled high with the contents brought downhill by the slide.

Ministry of Transportation crews were able to clear a single lane, which reopened shortly before 3 p.m. to alternating traffic. The highway is expected to be open to two-way traffic at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Drive BC says.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko