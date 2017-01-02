

Countless buses have become stuck and stranded across Metro Vancouver during this winter’s snowpocalypse leaving many asking if buses should be using snow tires.

The idea is not a new one: In April 2013, Vancouver engineers recommended winter tires in a report to city council – but the option was shut down because of costs.

“Staff have had discussions with Coast Mountain Bus Company, who have indicated this is not a financially feasible option,” the report read.

Three years later, many people are raising the question again. The region’s most recent snowfall came on New Year’s Eve, and trapped buses left many partygoers without transportation.

Ten buses were stuck near UBC, forcing many to miss out on downtown Vancouver’s festivities.

“We had a plan to go to Canada Place to see the fireworks, but that didn't go through because the buses weren't working,” said Ammar, a UBC student.

December’s snowfall also wreaked havoc on the roads, leaving some bus drivers saying enough is enough.

“I got to this point and I started slipping and I said ‘That’s it’,” one driver said at the time, deciding to stay put and wait for help.

There have been too many stranded bus incidents to count over the last month, leaving many wondering why the city hasn’t swapped out all-weather tires for winter tires.

Union leader Steve Sutherland, president of Unifor Local 111, doesn’t think snow tires are the full solution.

“I think the bigger solution would be road maintenance, I think that’s what the bigger issue is,” he said, noting that the union would be doing some research on snow tires.

“When the snow sits and the roads aren’t clear, I don’t think the snow tire is going to get you up the Simon Fraser University hill. I don’t think that’s the whole answer, but it’s something to look into and investigate.”

Major Canadian cities that regularly have winter weather – unlike Vancouver’s more sporadic approach - have all looked into putting snow tires on buses. Yet these municipalities, which include Toronto, Halifax, and Calgary, have all rejected the idea.

And in typically temperate Vancouver, TransLink currently has too.

“When it comes to performance, local weather, and cost, we think we have the best overall solution for us for now,” the agency said in a statement.

