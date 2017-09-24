

Police are investigating two reports of shots being fired minutes apart in the early hours of Sunday morning in Surrey, bringing the total number of shootings in the city over the weekend to three.

The first shots were fired in Newton at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the 8400 block of 121A Street. Ten minutes later at 5:21 a.m., more shots were fired in South Surrey in the 14700 block of 30th Avenue.

Police did not locate any victims at either location, but bullets flew into a house in Newton barely missing a family sleeping inside.

The home in South Surrey where Sunday morning's shooting happened has been the scene of two shootings in 24 hours. The first shooting happened Saturday morning, and police did not find any victims then either.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.