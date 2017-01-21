

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after shots were fired near a busy banquet hall in Surrey Friday evening, leaving an SUV riddled with bullet holes.

The RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in the 8000-block of 120th Street just after 10 p.m.

Officers say several shell casings were found in the area. An initial investigation suggests shots were fired at an unoccupied SUV.

No one was injured in the incident, which is believed to be targeted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.